Cat Looks Annoyed After Feeling Ice Cubes On Paws, Netizens In Splits

A side-splitting video of a pet feline giving comical expression after it spots an ice cube kept on the paws has triggered laughter on the internet. Shared by a user on Reddit, the clip with over 2.0k upvotes features a grey feline sitting in the bed enjoying its leisure time and relaxing when suddenly it feels an ice cube on its paws which it propels far away, giving hilarious “annoyed” expression to its owner showing disapproval.

The video was captioned saying that the cat's name is Puddin and it gave funny expression the minute it felt something on the paws projecting peculiar sensitivity towards objects. The pet cat has become an online sensation after its expression gripped the users. “Seems more mildly annoyed rather than startled,” commented one. ”My cat wouldn't notice if I put an ice cube anywhere on her body long as it isn't her paws. She is so chill and nonchalant all the time and is cool getting pet everywhere except her paws. Hasn't scratched anyone on purpose only accidentally when she gets super excited and even then, it doesn't hurt at all,” wrote the second, describing how cats almost suddenly notice if their paws were touched.

Adopted stray cat

A user curious about the feline’s name said that his family had an orange tabby named Puddin who died at the age of 19. Further he asked why the cat was named Puddin. The owner replied saying, “My husband named him because he was such a sweet cat lol, and at the time of us moving to our new home he was just a stray.”

Read: Relief For Some Categories Of OCI Cardholders Stuck Abroad As MHA Eases Travel Curbs

Read: SC Seeks Response Of Centre, J-K On Plea For Setting Up Of CAT In UT

Read: Two-headed Cat Born With A Rare Condition Is Winning Hearts On Internet; See Pics

Read: 'Karate-kitty': Cat Uses Cobra Punch Defenses To Fight Owner, Netizens Amused

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.