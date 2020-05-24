Two-headed Cat Born With A Rare Condition Is Winning Hearts On Internet; See Pics

In a rare moment, a couple from Oregon, US was left stunned after their pet cat gave birth to a two-faced kitten along with five others. The adorable feline, named Biscuits and Gravy, was born with a rare condition accounting for its two mouths, four eyes and two mouths. Since initially posted, the photographs and video of the adorable kitten have taken the internet by storm. The little feline also has an Instagram page which has over 8,552 followers currently.

The baby feline's condition is not unheard of. According to reports, cats with this rare condition have been called Janus. They are named after the Roman God by the same name who was said to have the ability to look to the past with one head and into the future with the other.

Concerned comments also flooded the page, after its owner posted that the rare kitten was a bit 'lethargic' with many praying for its long life. One wrote, "Yes, prayers for him. Set up a web page so we can follow his life" while another wrote, Amazing, glad u are caring for him. I am surprised he has lived thus far. Best of luck"

