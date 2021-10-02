Those who love cats know the fun of watching cat videos on social media because the funny antics of these four-legged companions are super interesting to watch. In today's edition of interesting pet videos, the latest inclusion to the list shows a cat being confused over an optical illusion. The funny snippet has left netizens baffled and will surely make you laugh too.

First shared by a user on Reddit, the video opens to show a cat carefully looking at a circular optical illusion drawn on the floor. After examining the confusing sticker, the cat then sits in the middle of the circle and later rolls over it. The most amusing part of the video is when a cat tries to get inside the sticker, which clearly shows that the cute feline got confused due to optical illusions.

Cat viral video: Cat hovering over circular optical illusion drawn on the floor leaves netizens baffled | Watch

The user who shared the video captioned it as, "Can cats see optical illusions?” Since the video went online, it has become a topic of discussion and debate about whether the cat can see the optical illusions as we humans see them. Well, after watching the video, one can understand that the cat also sees the same thing as we humans do. In the cat viral video, it is seen that the cat is hovering over the white and black illusion, and later she confirms it by shitting and rolling over it.

The video turned many heads on social media and, especially pet lovers, who were delighted to watch it. The video has garnered over 66,000 upvotes on Reddit and a flood of comments. After watching the video, one user said, "I tested it on one of my cats. He tried to attack it as well. The other cat is lazy and didn't care," a second person wrote, "Really amazing". A third person's comment read."

Image: Reddit/@u/vladgrinch