Man Helps Cat Struggling To Drink Water, Video Wins Internet

A video that shows a man randomly helping a cat to drink water is now spreading joy on the internet. Originally shared on Reddit by a page called ‘Amimalbeingbros’, the short clip features a thirsty kitty struggling to drink water. However, her struggle does not last long and she is eventually s helped by a human who turns on the faucet, ending the cat’s struggle

In the video clip titled 'hydrating the cat', a kitty could bee seen leaned upon a fountain tap but is unable to drink water. While the teeny feline is still trying, a human enters the scene. Upon seeing the thirsty cat’s condition, he immediately turns on the tap. The clip ends by showing the cat joyfully gulping down water.

'Must've been really thirsty'

Since shared the clip has struck a chord with netizens and many have tagged it as ' random act of kindness'. Not only has it garnered over 66.7 thousand upvotes but also garnered plaudits from people across the world. Meanwhile, people have also empathised with the cat wondering if she was ' badly dehydrated'. One user wrote, "That cat looked like it needed water pretty badly" while another added, "Yeah, my cat doesn't drink nearly as much as the cat in the video. Must've been really thirsty."

"I thought I read somewhere that cats drink what’s absolutely necessary for them and essentially live on the verge of perpetual dehydration, " read another comment, while another wrote, "It looks like towards the end he wasn't really drinking, just automatically moving his mouth in response to the stimulus. I wonder how long he would have sat there." "Idk, my cat will drink tap water for like an hour if given the chance (many many chances are given) and pisses all the time in the litter box, but the other cat is normal," added another concerned user.

