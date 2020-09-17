NCERT Has Conducted Survey To Understand Online Learning Amid COVID: Education Min In RS

Responding to Jyotiraditya Scindia's question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the NCERT has conducted a survey to understand the scenario of online learning for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apprising the House of the situation, Pokhriyal said that NCERT has prepared an Alternative Academic Calender and Students Learning Enhancement Guidelines with a focus on learning outcomes in order to fill the gaps or loss of learning among students.

Highlighting the models suggested by the survey, the Education Minister mentioned:

1. Learning enhancement during COVID-19 students without digital services.

2. Learning enhancement during COVID-19 for students with limited access to digital devices

3. Learning enhancement during COVID-19 for students with digital services.

Pokhriyal also informed that the guidelines have been shared with all the States, Union Territories, CBSE, KVS, NVS and Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA). On Tuesday, Nishank had released the alternative academic calendar for secondary classes for the next eight weeks as schools continue to be closed in view of the COVID pandemic. The activities mentioned in the calendar are related to four languages as subject areas - Hindi, English, Urdu and Sanskrit. The calendar also provides space to the strategies of reducing stress and anxiety among students, teachers and parents.

UGC announces new guidelines

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, on August 19, launched ‘Learning Enhancement Guidelines’ for the continuing education of students amid COVID-19 pandemic. The new set of guidelines have been formulated by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for students with or without the digital resources to continue learning while school remain shut to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Furthermore, the Union Education Minister informed that documents such as Alternative Academic Calendar, PRAGYATA Guidelines, Digital Education-India Report, NISHTHA-Online, etc are some of the initiatives that have been undertaken to maintain continuity in school education for children.

