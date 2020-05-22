Chennai: Coronavirus Shaped Disinfectant Robots Deployed In Containment Zone

Coronavirus looking disinfectant robots have been deployed in a containment zone in Chennai to sanitize the worst-affected parts in the city. According to reports, the robots are a prototype and the builders are working on a better design. The robots are designed to store 30 litres of disinfectant and it was installed on a green three-wheeler auto-rickshaw that was deployed in the area.

The pictures of the disinfectant robots were shared on social media by news agency ANI. Designer Gowtham while talking to the press said that they are working on a better design of the robots and the ones deployed are just prototypes.

Tamil Nadu: Coronavirus shaped robots were deployed in a containment zone in Chennai to sanitize the area. Gowtham, designer of the robots says, "It can store around 30 litres of disinfectant. This is a prototype, we are building better ones". (20.05.2020) pic.twitter.com/BeZdx3HZgg — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Policeman wears corona helmet

Last month, a police officer wore a ‘corona’ helmet and carried a corona strick and a shield to spread awareness about the dangers of the disease. He was seen going close to the people with the stick and urging them to maintain social distancing even if they have to venture out for essential needs. Many hospitals in India are also looking up to robots to help contain the virus spread. Hospitals are deploying robots to avoid physical contact with patients as much as possible. They are using robots to deliver food, conduct health checks, etc.

