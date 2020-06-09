China: Dog Waits For Four Days On A Bridge After Owner Commits Suicide

Dogs are considered the most loyal pet among all other animals because of their natural pack mentality that makes them trustworthy to their humans. In a heartbreaking incident, a dog waited for four days on a bridge after the owner committed suicide jumping into the river. The incident took place in China's Wuhan city where the pooch was faithfully waiting for its owner who jumped to his death from Yangtze Bridge. The pictures of the dog sitting on the pavement of the bridge went viral on social media.

Faithful dog

The pictures were reportedly taken by a local resident who goes by the name Xu. According to reports, Xu wanted to adopt the dog upon seeing him on the bridge but when he tried to pick the canine up, it ran away. Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association director Du Fan got to know about the dog through social media after he saw Xu's pictures. Du Fan then tried to investigate what actually went down on the night of May 30, the day when the owner of the dog jumped into the river. However, the CCTV footage from the bridge was not clear as it was pitch dark when the incident took place.

It is said that the dog's owner jumped the river and committed suicide. The dog was waiting for his owner on the bridge every day.

Du Fan while talking to the media said that his volunteers are now trying to track the dog's whereabouts and he also urged people to share information if they spot the animal. A similar incident was reported in 2018 from Inner Mongolia, where a dog waited for its owner on a road for over 80 days after its human companion died in an accident. When people tried to help the canine it ran away.

