Video: Dog Pushes Wheelchair Of Specially-abled Human, Netizens All Hearts

Dog’s are known to be human’s best friends and recently a video of a canine taking care of its specially-abled owner proved it right. A short clip shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda is making the day brighter and making people smile amid such unprecedented times. In the clip, one can see a dog pushing the wheelchair of its human in a crowded plaza.

In the 11-second video, while the dog is confidently moving forward by just using hind legs, the specially-abled human makes sure that they are moving in the right direction and don’t bump into anything or anyone. One can also see people stopping and trying to make a video of the scene as the canine left people in the crowd amazed.

The best time to make friends is before you need them😳 pic.twitter.com/B9zl7pZt9B — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 1, 2020

Netizens call canine ‘man’s best friend’

The video shared on June 1 has gone viral on several social media platforms. With nearly 8,000 views, the video has also received thousands of likes and several comments. While some called the canine ‘The BFF’, others fell in love with clip.

Here are some of the trending replies;

Awesome. 🙏 — dinshaw mullanfiroze (@ddmullanfiroze) June 2, 2020

" The sense of loyality &

devotion "

can also be learned from

that noble Creature.



T H A N K S. — J Panda. (@JPanda15) June 1, 2020

Best, beautiful friend — Kumar P (@Kumarki98934090) June 1, 2020

That’s the best 💕 — みんなの本部長✨(作業員A) (@PappenPoppin) June 1, 2020

Truly man’s best friend 👍 — Ashish Malik (@ashishmalik1) June 1, 2020

perfect...<3 — DrSuman Bhattacharya (@ShanaSuman) June 1, 2020

BFF goals ❤️👌😍 — Sakshi Gupta (@i_m_sakshigupta) June 1, 2020

