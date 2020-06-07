Cup And Treat Trick Game: Dog Aces The Game In Adorable Video, Defeats Owner

An adorable video of a dog playing the cup-and-treat trick game with his owner has amused the internet. The clip shared by the Instagram user adventure paws, shows a black and white Great Dane canine using his smart and clever technique to defeat his owner in the popular game in order to find his favourite treat. The clip has been captioned, “We’ve got a genius amongst us,” and the users have agreed that the agile dog is indeed a genius as he is able to ace the game without the need to understand the rules.

In the clip, a young man can be seen arranging the three blue and purple patterned disposable cups to start the cup-and-treat challenge. Further, he shuffles the cups as the dog pays attention to the owner's activity while he observes the trick carefully. After some time, the owner halts the rearranging and asks the dog to try and imitate. After sniffing for a while, the dog is able to find the treat successfully without a hassle and munches taking the viewers off guard. Despite the three identical-looking cups placed upside-down in a row, the dog is able to find out which among them carries the treat probably due to his strong sense of smell as he declares victory in the game.

Read: Airport At Home: Woman Takes Unique Birthday Trip Amid COVID, Netizens Say 'Happy Travel'

Read: Netizens Alarmed As Mumbai's Marine Drive Pictures Amid Lockdown Goes Viral

Footballer cat defeats owner

In a similar incident of pets showcasing their gamer skills, a footballer cat Meownuel Neuer named after the German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer showcasing its feline athletic prowess has stunned the internet. Shared on Twitter by Chris Dixon, who is also a YouTuber, the 49-second clip shows a pet cat playing soccer amid quarantine denying its owner the pitch with agile leg reflexes and shot-stopping skills. The cat, living up to the expectation with respect to its name, can be seen playing soccer like a pro as the video is matched with ESPN matches commentary.

Knew naming him Meownuel Neuer was a mistake pic.twitter.com/w3MrwH5Opn — Chris Dixon (@chrismd10) May 18, 2020

Read: Couple Creates Makeshift Art Gallery For Injured Cat, Netizens Say 'purrr-fect'

Read: US: Man Surfs His Way To Laptop While Working From Home, Video Leaves Netizens Stunned

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.