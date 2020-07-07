'Could 2020 Get Any Less Weirder?' Moan Netizens As '#Bubonicplague' Trends On Twitter

While the entire world is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern China has released an alert after suspecting a Bubonic plague. The suspected Bubonic plague case was reported in a hospital in Bayannur, China and the city later announced a level III warning of plague control and prevention. As soon as the news broke the internet, Twitter was abuzz with netizens bemoaning yet another probable pandemic.

Also Read | Bubonic Plague: What Did Doctors Wear To Protect Themselves In 1347?

Twitterati react to China's bubonic plague 2020

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Bubonic plague is a type of bacterial disease that is spread by fleas who live on wild rodents such as marmots. It can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if they're not treated in time. The confirmed cases of bubonic plague are a 27-year-old resident and his 17-year-old brother and both of them are being treated at two separate hospitals. Also, a sum total of 146 people who had been in contact with contracted have also been treated at local hospitals, suggest reports by an online portal.

After suspecting the bubonic plague case on Saturday, the local health authority of Bayannur announced that the warning period will continue by the end of 2020. Meanwhile, Twitterati took to the micro-blogging platform to react to yet another bad news of 2020, but in a rather unique way. The hashtag '#bubonicplague' was also trending on Twitter as many expressed their concern while several others shared some hilarious memes to react to China's bubonic plague warning.

Also Read | China's Inner Mongolia Region Reports Bubonic Plague Case

While one user wrote, "Oh great. Now, it’s the PLAGUE. #China confirms a case of #BubonicPlague, a bacterial disease that is spread by fleas living on wild rodents. It can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time. Could 2020 be any weirder?" another wrote, "Oh sure....... Why not??? #bubonicplague........ ...... 2020 really is turning out to be a corker. (sic)". Check out Twitterati's reaction below:

Oh great. Now, it’s the PLAGUE. #China confirms a case of #BubonicPlague, a bacterial disease that is spread by fleas living on wild rodents. It can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time.



Could 2020 be any weirder?ðŸ¤¦‍â™€ï¸ https://t.co/gtg4oxv5DK — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) July 6, 2020

A case of bubonic plague reported in Northern China....#ffs what next? Curses? Scarlet Fever? — Yorkshire Grittersâ›„ï¸ (@Yorkshire_Grit) July 6, 2020

#bubonicplague We gonna be pumping gas looking like this the way 2020 is going smh pic.twitter.com/LmwPCuLSPA — ðŸ¤˜ (@MOOREHOUSE423) July 6, 2020

WHO and the world to China now #bubonicplague pic.twitter.com/sTQsXyGFdm — DeshKaLadka (@DeshKaLadka) July 6, 2020

#bubonicplague

*China:-

first:- corona virus

Now:- bubonic plague

*whole world to china:- pic.twitter.com/Lw2lX0kfHt — Vikas sumbrui (@RunningRango) July 6, 2020

Whole world to China after launching #bubonicplague :v pic.twitter.com/dqlY4FjUg2 — Anshuman mishra (@Anshuman51m) July 6, 2020

Yes. That's what we needed in 2020. The return of the bubonic plague. Just say fbck humanity and go, 2020. — ¹áµ‡ Trix (@stubbornrhino) July 6, 2020

#bubonicplague virus detected in China



Meanwhile me rn: pic.twitter.com/xoc3myN8js — S H U B H A MðŸ‘… (@Shubhi_2908_) July 6, 2020

Also Read | After Covid-19, China Reports 2 Bubonic Plague Cases In Inner Mongolia; Alert Sounded

Meanwhile, there were reports about a type of swine-flu 'G4' from China which broke the internet a couple of days back. The Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor had taken to her Instagram stories to react to the news as she wrote, "I've had a version of the swine flu... I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. It's one of the most difficult things I've gone through. I hope this isn't true. (sic)". Check out her post below:

Also Read | Bubonic Plague In China: Here's All You Need To Know About Infamous 'Black Death'

(Image credit: Anshuman Mishra Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.