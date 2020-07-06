Bubonic Plague: What Did Doctors Wear To Protect Themselves In 1347?

As China sounded alert about a suspected case of Bubonic plague in the northern part of the country, the centuries-old disease became a hot topic again because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has raged havoc across the world. According to reports, the Bubonic plague started in 1347 and is considered the deadliest pandemic ever recorded in human history with an estimated fatalities of 75-200 million across Eurasia and North Africa. With modern-day personal protective equipment (PPE) available for doctors to prevent from catching the virus, how did physicians back-then protect themselves from the bad air that could have easily spread assuming the lack of proper medical supplies during the time?

Media reports suggest that doctors used a robe to cover their bodies from head-to-toe. The pictures show doctors wearing a black robe with a round hat and a face covering that have bird-like beak on it, which is nothing like today's N95 masks. As doctors in the 21st century use a plastic-like hazard suit to cover their bodies, along with head and shoe cover, with added layers of masks and protective goggles, physicians back-then used the robe, hat, clawed gloves and scary looking beaked masks to protect themselves from contracting the disease. As per reports, the garments were invented by Charles de L'Orme, a 17th-century French medical doctor.

Why were beaked masks used?

Historical records suggest that the beak of the mask was stuffed with herbs, spices, and straws as filtration to block the bad air from entering the nose or the mouth. Plague doctors also carried a cane back-then to examine the patients without the need to make direct physical contact with the infected person. Due to a lack of knowledge about contagious diseases, it was believed that the suit used by doctors was sufficient to keep the bad air away, also known as miasma.

(Image Credit: Unsplash)



