China's 'Shein' Faces Backlash For Selling Swastika Pendants As Fashion Accessory

China’s online clothing website Shein is facing a lot of backlash for selling religious products as decorative items or fashion accessories. Recently, it was brought to customers’ attention by another clothing brand that Shein is selling Swastika, which is a religious symbol in the form of pendants for a necklace. The brand also shared a screenshot from the website selling Swastika pendants.

Importance of Swastika as a religious symbol

In the caption of the post, the brand wrote, "The swastika dates back to ancient times and still holds particular significance in religions like Hinduism and Buddhism, but since the 1930s, it’s been appropriated in a clockwise direction as an anti-Semitic symbol of the Nazi party. There have been social movements that attempted to reclaim the symbol, which still appears on religious buildings all over the world, though none have found great success. With the resurgence of open, unabashed white supremacy, it’s doubtful we’d ever see the swastika returned to its origins as a symbol of peace in the West." In Hindu literature, Swastika is considered as a symbol of peace and the literal meaning of Swastika in Sanskrit means 'peace'.

China's Shein facing a backlash by customers

So @SHEIN_official is back at it again. Even after speaking with the brand directly last week re: selling PRAYER MATS and their “promise for change,” here we are.



I will be reaching out to them today as we have been having ongoing conversations.



ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. pic.twitter.com/oiKqcAUrvk — Nabela Noor (@Nabela) July 9, 2020

This is absolutely HORRIFYING. I was a loyal customer and I am so disgusted that I gave my money to this company. @SHEIN_official #shein pic.twitter.com/SSWC0kp8Oi — Jenna Stein (@JennaSteinn) July 9, 2020

ok well i am NEVER shopping at @SHEIN_official again, this is disgusting #SHEIN pic.twitter.com/5PcQvNYIcG — grace hagan💫 (@graceehagan) July 9, 2020

I have shopped from #Shein in the past and just found out this necklace is being sold on their website. This is DISGRACEFUL and inexcusable. Don’t buy from Shein in the future!! @SHEIN_official discontinue the sale of this necklace RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/o02GlQTETG — Jess 🌸 (@jesshaddad7) July 9, 2020

Shein issued an official apology after facing backlash to sell Islamic mats as rugs

Earlier, Shein issued a public apology after they sold Islamic prayer mats as 'decorative trim' carpets. On their official Instagram handle, the brand offered its 'apology' and said that it was a 'highly insensitive oversight'. The product has now been removed from the website. China's Shein attracted a lot of hatred and outrage after their 'ignorance' towards religious sentiments.

Shein's Apology

"To our community — we made a serious mistake recently by selling prayer mats as decorative rugs on our site. We understand this is a highly offensive oversight and are truly sorry. Since it was brought to our attention, we immediately removed the products from our site and asked our vendor to stop selling to others. We also formed a product review committee with staff from different cultures and religions so a mistake like this doesn't happen again. As a global brand, we vow to do a much better job in educating ourselves on different cultures, religions, and traditions to ensure our diverse community is respected and honoured," Shein wrote in its apology. "We offer our sincerest apology to all whom we have hurt and offended, and hope we can earn your forgiveness."

