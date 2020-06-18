India-China Faceoff: Amul Pays Tribute To Army Personnel Martyred In Galwan Valley

Amul, India's largest food product organization paid homage to the 20 Indian Army personnel martyred in the faceoff with China at the Line of Actual Control. Writing on Twitter, Amul stated, "Tribute to our bravehearts in Galwan Valley..." Earlier in the day, the Major General-talks between India and China at Patrol point 14 ended after more than 6 hours. No reinforcements have been brought in by the Chinese side. Also, the Indian Army has confirmed that no personnel who were involved in the faceoff are missing in action.

20 Indian Army personnel martyred

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. The PM has convened an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss the present situation at the LAC. In a heartening development, the Indian Army announced that all 4 injured personnel in the faceoff with China are now stable.

Jaishankar rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rejected former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's claim that the martyred Indian soldiers were unarmed. The former made it clear that Army personnel always carry arms while leaving their post. Maintaining that the soldiers were armed in Galwan on June 15, the EAM stated that the Army had followed the long-standing practice of not using firearms during faceoffs.

