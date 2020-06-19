Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Says 'Taste Shall Always Win', Shares 'Cheeni Kum' Amul Doodle

Masterchef winner Pankaj Bhadouria uses her Instagram to not only keep her fans entertained but also provide them with delicious dishes. She recently shared the Amul doodle on her profile. Amul had shared a doodle related to the India-China clash at the Galwan Valley.

ALSO READ | Masterchef Ranveer Brar’s Margherita Pizza recipe is your cue to a quick and tasty dish

Pankaj Bhadouria wants less 'Cheeni'

Pankaj took to her Instagram to share an Amul doodle. The image shows The Butter Girl wearing an Indian Army uniform and standing on the border of the country. She can be seen angrily stopping someone. On top of the picture, the words 'Cheeni Kum Karo' are written. On the topmost side, it is written how it a brilliant message was given by Amul. In the caption of the post, Pankaj wrote:

Beware! No one can take away what belongs to us!

We will not allow anyone to cross the line of control!

Taste shall always win!

This indicates how Indian citizens have decided to boycott Chinese products. It mentions in the bottom how Amul belongs to India. This picture also points at the India China border clashes between the two armies.

ALSO READ | MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria's creative 'Belan-Bartan' IG post has this important message

Pankaj Bhadouria gets inspiration from Ratatouille

Pankaj Bhadouria is passionate about food and true to her profession. This can be seen in how she even watches movies related to cooking. Taking to Instagram, Pankaj had shared a video of Colette from the movie Ratatouille. Colette can be seen telling Linguini how to be fast and clean in the kitchen.

ALSO READ | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria shares lip-smacking recipe of 'Tali Bhindi ka Saalan'

In the caption of the post, Pankaj also stressed on how people must always keep their stations clear. She points out how messy stations slow down the process and people also waste their energy and time. She also thanked Colette for the piece of advice. Adding to this, she said how of Linguini and the rat can learn it, so everyone can. She also placed a PS in the end, asking her followers to watch the movie:

In the video, Colette first sees Linguini slowly chopping vegetables, taking his time. She then takes over and shows how it is crucial to chop fast. She says how it is not home and it is not a mother who is making food. Orders will keep coming and thus one should be faster. She then sees how Linguini also has kept his station messy. She then teaches how stations must always be clean as it is efficient. Pankaj, using Colette as an inspiration, has tried to share how to make the most out of a kitchen.

ALSO READ | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria shows how to make Kesar Badam Matka Kulfi at home; Read recipe