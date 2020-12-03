'What Time Is It In The Photo?': Can You Pass CIA's Analytical Skills Test?

The foreign intelligence service of the federal government of the United States known as the Central Intelligence Agency took to its official Twitter handle and shared a snowy picture which is basically an analytical skill test. The image is a twitter poll which shows a snowy image and asks the netizens to calculate the time accordingly. Termed as ‘Tuesday Trivia’, in the caption, the intelligence service wrote, “Put your analysis skills to the test. What time is it in the photo?”.

The poll has three options- 3 pm, 11 am, and 7 am. 3pm has been voted 33.9 per cent of times, 11 am has been voted 13 per cent of times and the maximum votes have been given to the third option, that is, 7 am. The third options stands at a huge winning margin with 53.1 per cent of the votes. Also, in the comment section, the service revealed the answer saying, “Most of you guessed correctly. Seems like you all have an eye for this”. They also urged netizens to check out the careers page of the intelligence service as they gave a link along with it.

#TuesdayTrivia



Put your analysis skills to the test.



What time is it in the photo? — CIA (@CIA) December 1, 2020

Netizens solve the CIA riddle

One Twitter user took to the comment section and thorougly explained the answer. Giving points, the Twitter user wrote, "1) There is only one active car on the road, signifying that it is early in the morning and many people are not commuting yet. 2) The school bus is dropping students off, not picking them up. If the bus had been picking students up, there would be a plethora of students......outside waiting to board them. However, since there are no identifiable students we can infer it it must be the start of the school day. 3) The ski lifts are not being used. If it were 11 AM or 3 PM, they would be in either full or partial use. 4) The cars by the stores have snow on top, signifying they may have been left overnight". The person further wrote, "While some claim the sun is too high at this point in time, there is a darker hue to this photo which may also point to the fact that it was taken in the morning before the sun would have reached its peak altitude". Tweeples are also Retweeting the image with their own caption.

The cars in the parking lot have snow on hoods. Long shadows. Nobody’s skiing yet. Only 1 car on the road. No pedestrians. My initial guess was, midnight in 1 of those climes where the sun’s up all year round in winter. Second best guess wd be early as possible in the morning. — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) December 1, 2020

I may be the only one who said 11am........ I have my reasons. Funny thing is my reasons are the same as everyone else's, but I am looking at it differently, I think. The elevation changes, the location of the sun given the season and/or location, etc... — Tom Shady (@DadAndBoujee21) December 1, 2020

7:00 am is a bit early for the schools to open — Sadi G. (@ActivisTurk) December 1, 2020

School busses indicate it's mostly likely either 7am or 3pm, (although early dismissal could be 11am). The tire marks on the roads indicate some, but not much traffic. The sun angle looks a little low, and the street lights (many times automated) are on. Makes me think 7 AM. — sara boVAY (@sabotweet) December 1, 2020

7 am. Street lights on. School buses arriving. Cars mostly parked in front of houses with snow on them. — Mehdi H. (@mhmiranusa) December 1, 2020

