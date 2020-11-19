Call Of Duty's CIA Computer In Safe House Is Easy To Open, Know How

On November 13, Call of Duty makers released their new game Cold War Zombies, which took the internet by storm. The new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a 2020 first-person shooter video game. Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, it has been published by Activision. COD Cold War is the sixth instalment in the Black Ops series and the seventeenth instalment in the overall Call of Duty series. Learn how to access the Computer in Safe House in the Cold War.

How to access Computer in Safe House in Cold War?

Many Call Of Duty Cold War players might have come across the Safe House which has the famous CIA computer. This is a hidden feature that COD players have to unlock. However, unlike other challenging missions like Operation Red Circus and Nowhere Left to Run, finding the computer in Safe House in the Cold War is actually relatively easy.

In a tutorial video uploaded on the YouTube channel, ‘KingSgaming’ states that the players have to enter a combination code to unlock the Secret Room in the Safe House of Call Of Duty Cold War. The COD Cold War safe house computer code is revealed to be 11-22-63. It is actually the date and is ominously related to John F. Kennedy's assassination. The walkthrough provided by KingSgaming shows how gamers can figure out this key code to open the Secret Room. Following this, the players need to locate three key documents from which they can decipher the code, which unlocks the Secret Room in the Safe House.

The first clue is supposedly hidden in the Clinical Report, which gives the number 11. These are the first two numbers of the code.

The second clue is hidden in the Warren Commission Report. All the players will find the number 22 hidden in plain sight.

The final two numbers are hidden in the Dallas News Article. 63 is the last combination of the code.

A report in SportsKeeda states that there is a belief in the COD community that opening the Secret Room in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will affect its ending. Players will be able to see a bunch of Easter eggs. These Easter Eggs have reportedly alluded to the previous Call Of Duty games.

