CIA Puts Budding Investigators’ Skills To Test, Asks To List 10 Differences In Images

CIA has recently put out a challenge to put to test the vigilance and observational skills of the budding investigators. In an official post from its official Twitter handle, the CIA depicted two adjoined images, saying, “Can you spot the 10 differences below?” Further, they warned that the activity might require the future CIA aspirants to churn out the best investigative qualities in them as they asked the millennial to put their observation skills to test. In subsequent tweets, the international investigation agency also listed the cues and the correct answers for those who were perhaps unable to reach to the bottom of it.

The agency asked the commenters how many did each manage to find and accordingly ranked the efficacy. It said that those of whom that were able to spot at least 10 differences were agile and mastered “good tradecraft”. However, those who could not reach the 10, needed to learn more, the agency advised. The post was retweeted over 1k times as over 5.4k people hit like on it. Further, the images are being constantly circulated as viewers challenge colleagues and friends to gauge their investigative abilities.

#TuesdayTrivia #DiscovertheCIA



Put your observation skills to the test. Can you spot the 10 differences in the photo below?



Check back tomorrow to see if you found them all. pic.twitter.com/pKeaAqSLwz — CIA (@CIA) September 8, 2020

Giving CIA a competition

Several users dropped the answers on the comments, while some others sketched the images with the marker to demonstrate the differences they managed to catch. One user flaunted that he had observed more than 10 differences, another said, “damn, stuck at 9”. “You missed the hood ornament on the BMW in the front left of photos,” said another low key genius. “Put your observation skills to the test. Can you spot the dozens of ways the current administration is serving Russia's agenda at the expense of our own,” one other brought sarcasm on the table. “Come on man,” a user retorted. “I missed a couple of those but looks like you missed the blue car turned to red behind the BMW. Good eye on above the fence on the left and the BMW logo” said another giving CIA a competition.

Ahí están las 10 diferencias, pero además me parece extraña la postura de la persona dentro del círculo de color negro 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ANV9BJME51 — caminos de la vida (@VidaCaminos) September 12, 2020

Not sure if I got it right.



I feel bad missing the two near the BMW at least TWICE on first passes. Grr.



I actually saw the off/on light on the lampost first. Or the missing BMW hood ornament. pic.twitter.com/Adi9uMMH4C — Robert Anthony Ramos (@LuxPalatinus) September 9, 2020

1

Bag of the white shirt man

2

No woman in end

3

2lights are on

4

The right blue P and R

5

The yelow mark of white house

6

Left White house blue table

7

Both of rights flower are red

8

1pobox in the first right lights

9

Left black metalic in down

10

red car in down

11

Pic size — FekraVar Ario (@idFekravar) September 8, 2020

Yes, easy!



11th dif:

Orange bldg. - window openings at 3rd floor are fully visible in the bottom photo.

12th dif:

Some obscure fixtures mounted on the wall into the arched passage way 10 o’clock from the railing. — Phillip (@AlligatorPC) September 8, 2020

Hey CIA why tomorrow. We got more than 10 difference. You need more skills 😉 — Adriana (@Adrianabinod) September 8, 2020

Why tomorrow ?come you only ,you need the strength of observation and high concentration pic.twitter.com/mZNPHtFarb — ᎷᏫگᎯ♍️ (@HossamMohameed2) September 8, 2020

How many did you find? 👀



If you found more than 10 differences, you practiced good tradecraft.



Always look for opportunities to learn more.#WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/ktlovGwdzw — CIA (@CIA) September 9, 2020

