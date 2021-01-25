Cleaner Gifted Penthouse After She Loses Job, Her Reaction Leaves Netizens Emotional

While the coronavirus pandemic has left many on the brink of crisis, it has also brought out the latent goodness in many people. In another incident of generosity, the resident of a building in gifted a penthouse to a cleaner who had been working there for the past 20 years. The wholesome incident was captured on camera and posted on Reddit. It was later shared by actress Viola Davis on Instagram has left people in tears.

The clip starts by showing a man holding certain flashcards who detail the backdrop of the cleaning woman. Named Rosa, she lost her job in the pandemic after serving the residents of the building for 20 years. As the video progresses, the man along with Rosa moves to the penthouse.

The man in the video then gives narrates her the details of the apartment. Expressing her views on the same, she acknowledges the pretty spots of it and on seeing the kitchen, she is also heard saying, “I hope the ones who live here love to cook.” The man then goes on say that everyone in the building loves you and wanted to thank you and cheer you. He then reveals that the apartment had been gifted to her on a 2-year lease and all she had to do was to sign to claim the keys.

'Unreal'

Upon hearing this, she immediately bursts into tears. “Oh my God! I can’t believe this. This is so unreal,” she says as she thanks the two men standing there. The video has now racked up over two million views and a multitude of comments. “People showing compassion for each other...It gets me every single time just tears,” commented a user. “Now THIS is how you treat your workers who give you the best they’ve got!!! ,” another user quipped. Meanwhile, a third comment read, “it’s amazing how so many of us can truly empathize and understand this is not the right approach and the privileged few with the checkmarks are completely missing the point. THIS reply and thread is why we need working-class people in more Government positions.”

