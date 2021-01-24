China: First Of 22 Trapped Miners Rescued From Shandong Gold Mine, Says State Media

One miner has been rescued to the surface in China on January 24 out of the total 22 workers trapped underground for at least 11 days following an explosion, reported state media. The miners were trapped after January 10 blast in the Hushan gold mine on the outskirts of Yantai which is the main gold producing region in Shandong on the northeast coast. One worker is reportedly confirmed to be dead with rescuers drilling shafts to reach out to the remaining miners. Meanwhile, the rescuers can contact the only the 10 miners trapped in the middle section of the mine, at least 350 metres (1,148 feet) underground, and send them food and medical supplies.

For the rescued worker, the reports stated that he was in weak condition but did not provide any further details. The state broadcaster CCTV even showed ambulances parked alongside the engineering vehicles at the mine in Qixia. Explosion through an under-construction mine lead to death of at least one and left the fate of the remaining unknown. Earlier, the surviving workers were provided with a nutrient solution but now are being provided regular food, drink, clothing among other supplies through the additional shafts built for ventilation.

Mine managers detained for delayed reporting

As per reports, the managers of the mine have been detained by the Chinese authorities for delayed reporting on the explosion for over 24 hours. As of now, the cause of the explosion has not been announced but the supervision has been increased in China’s mining industry which reportedly used to average 5,000 deaths every year. Just last year, two accidents in Chongqing killed 39 miners. Currently, in Qixia, of the 10 miners with whereabouts known to rescuers, eight are reportedly in stable condition while two are “feeling weak”. Meanwhile, the condition of others is still unknown. The rescue has involved over 600 people with nearly 25 ambulances waiting at the scene along with other specialists.

