Andhra ASHA Worker Dies After Coronavirus Vaccination, Family Demands Compensation

An accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker lost her life on Sunday after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, following which she suffered a stroke, said an official.

42-year-old Bokka Vijaya Lakshmi of Penumaka village had a severe headache and vomiting after receiving the coronavirus vaccine on January 19, after which she was admitted to the Guntur Government Hospital (GGH) on January 21. She then fell unconscious and died after three days, as per reports. Her family members have alleged that she died after the coronavirus vaccine was administered to her. Her spouse Sambasiva Rao reportedly said that she had no other health complications and had fallen victim to the vaccine. The family has sought compensation of ₹50 lakh from the government, and also a government job for one of her sons.

Guntur district Collector Samuel Anand met Vijaya Lakshmi's family at the hospital and promised her son a job and other things the family has demanded. He said the exact cause of the ASHA worker's death would be revealed only after a post-mortem but maintained that not a single adverse event following immunisation was reported in the district as 10,099 healthcare staff were vaccinated in the first eight days.

Another ASHA worker dead after vaccination

Meanwhile, another middle-aged female health care worker died on Sunday after being vaccinated on January 19 in Telangana's Warangal Urban District. She had allegedly taken medicines on Saturday night as she was having chest pain and succumbed the next morning.

