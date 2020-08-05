Cobra & Meerkats' 'standoff' Leave Netizens Amused, Say 'deadliest Combination'; Watch

A video of an intense fight between a gang of meerkats and a cobra surfaced on the internet and is gaining attention from netizens all across social media. The video which has been shared by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda has gathered over 7,000 views. It has been captioned as, “Meerkat gang vs cobra. Amusing stand off....”.

The 'deadliest combination'

Meerkat is a small mongoose native of Southern Africa. The 59 second video is shot in a desert like area. It shows how a gang of meerkats approach the cobra. This was after the cobra hissed at the gang. Soon after this, the cobra was seen making an attempt to attack the meerkats, to which one meerkat fought back. The battle continued for a while till the cobra accepted its defeat. The video ends when the cobra is seen moving away from the gang as the meerkats stand patiently staring at the cobra.

Meerkat gang vs cobra.

The video has managed to gather 579 likes and 83 Retweets and comments. Few people have retweeted the video giving their own caption, while others have simply commented. While few say this is the deadliest combination in the world, others commented why is this a standoff?

This is not the first time a cobra has gained attention on social media. A few days back a 12-15 feet long king cobra was rescued from a well in Burujhari village in Odisha on July 22. According to reports, the incident took place in the Ganjam district of the state and the snake was rescued by forest officials, who later released it into the wild.

