Cobra Bite Case Prompts Investigation, Bursts Exotic Animal Trafficking Ring In Brazil

A probe into a rare cobra's bite, that severely injured a student, is reported to have busted an exotic animal trafficking ring in Brazil. As per reports, a monocled cobra -- which is native to Asia -- bit 22-year-old Pedro Krambeck Lehmkuhl in Brasilia that raised questions about the rare snake species ending up at the boy’s apartment.

In a detailed probe that followed, at least 16 exotic snakes, three sharks, a moray eel, and a Tupinambis lizard were reportedly retrieved at a property of the victim's friend.

As per reports, the snake, identified as an exotic animal by the police, raised suspicion after its bite was found to be so venomous that the medics had to import the anti-venom shots from Sao Paulo.

The subsequent probe busted an exotic species smuggling ring and two officials at the Brazilian environmental regulator (IBAMA) were reportedly expelled over fake import permits issued to several wildlife traffickers.

Among the people that came under the police’s radar were the student's mother and stepfather, his friend, also a police colonel. The accused were penalised for 8,500 reals (approximately $1,600) and were slapped with ‘obstructing justice' charges, as per reports.

Victim fined for $ 11,000

Meanwhile, the victim after being admitted to the hospital was able to recover over the course of six days. He was later discharged and investigated by the cops. He was also slapped with $11,000 fine, as per the report.

The snake, that the accused had confined was found to be a rare cobra, termed as “Naja" in the Portuguese language. The reptile was released by the victim's friend with an intention to distort the evidence after the incident but it was caught near a shopping complex.

(With agency inputs)

