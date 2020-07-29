Delhi: Indian rock python spotted outside Saket metro station, rescued

In an incident that caused a near stampede situation, a five-foot-long python was spotted near Saket metro station in South Delhi and was later released safely into the wild. According to ANI, the incident happened on July 28, when the reptile was noticed by a passerby who found it resting underneath a footbridge from a nearby culvert. The incident immediately caused panic outside, Metro station gate 1.

Following the incident, Wildlife SOS and NGO, which rescues and rehabilitates wildlife in distress reached at the spot. A team of two ‘trained’ rescuers with rescue equipment, extricated the python from narrow space underfoot over the bridge. Rock python or Python molurus is a large, nonvenomous python species native to tropical and subtropical regions of the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

“We have professionally trained rescuers who are experienced in handling snakes. Pythons need large undisturbed spaces to move around. Although non-venomous, a python’s bite can be injurious,” Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and Co-founder of Wildlife SOS told ANI.

Wildlife rescuers, last week, revealed that a five feet long rat snake was spotted inside RK Khanna Tennis Stadium in Hauz Khas, New Delhi following heavy rainfall that lashed the national capital triggering panic among the staff members. According to the reports, a staff witnessed the snake curled up under the staircase. The report added that the security officer on duty alerted the non-profit wildlife SOS and a two-member rescue team immediately arrived at the spot.

