Man Uses Pressure Cooker Steam To Sterilize Vegetables, Netizens Debate 'stupid Or Smart?'

A video showing a man sterilizing vegetables using steam from a pressure cooker because of the pandemic has taken over the internet. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video on Twitter which is doing rounds on the internet. The video is captioned as, “Look at the great Indian Jugaad to sterilise vegetables. The efficacy of this methodology can not be certified by me however India never fails to amaze. Truly Incredible India”.

'Jugaadu India'

In the video, the man is seen showcasing his smartness. He places the pressure cooker on a gas stove and turns on the stove. However, the man has replaced the whistle with a small pipe. As soon as the steam comes out of the pipe, he directs it towards the vegetables, completely sterilizing them. He is seen sterilizing a variety of vegetables starting from spring onions to tomatoes. The video was uploaded on July 24 and has managed to gather 6.1K likes and 1.6K Retweets and comments.

Read: Athlete Forced To Sell Vegetables In Jharkhand

Look at the great Indian Jugaad to sterilise vegetables.😁 The efficacy of this methodology can not be certified by me however India never fails to amaze 🇮🇳 Truly Incredible India #corona #COVID19Pandemic #CoronavirusIndia pic.twitter.com/PuOhzy7TVl — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 24, 2020

Read: Top Mumbai Football Coaches Sell Vegetables, Deliver Kebabs For Daily Wages: Report

People bombarded the comment section expressing their concern. Few people thought that it was a dangerous practice while others thought that he sprayed the steam for very less time and it will not be enough to kill the virus. There were also people who asked the IAS official not to promote such things as it can turn out to be very dangerous. People suggested other methods of sterilizing as well which are much easy to follow.

Just wash it in some soap water and then rinse in fresh water. Why to apply steam after cutting vegetables? Just wash it without cutting and then cook !! — Vijith CV (@cv_vijith) July 24, 2020

Very stupid idea. Plus it's an plastic material which will start disintegrating in high temp conditions. He is literally eating cancer. — Rajaraja Chola (@RajarajaChola_) July 25, 2020

This is like su!cidal method — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) July 25, 2020

Contact time for steam 101°C to kill covid 19 is minm 5 minutes which would boil all vegetables ..Just spraying stream is like Ayurvedic?? Jugaad of SuvarnaPrashan water or plain Homeopathy ??? — Dr Hemant Anant Sant (@santhemant) July 24, 2020

Underexposure don't kill pathogens we treat containers for like 25 minutes in autoclave at extremely pressure and overexposure will spoil vegetables, better to use detergent or ozoniser — GSD (@Gur_siingh) July 24, 2020

Read: Javed Hyder Of 'Jeannie And Juju' Spotted Selling Vegetables; Dolly Bindra Posts Video

Also Read: Lucknow Municipal Corporation Sterilizes And Tags Stray Dogs In Shelters Amid Crisis

(Image Credits: Twitter/SurpiyaSahuIAS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.