Javed Hyder Of 'Jeannie And Juju' Spotted Selling Vegetables; Dolly Bindra Posts Video

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, a number of people are taking up different jobs in order to feed their families and themselves. In a recent turn of events, television actor Javed Hyder was spotted selling vegetables in order to make some money. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra was the one to post the video on social media, which is now being shared by multiple people to bring to the forefront the issue of non-payment of dues.

Javed Hyder seen selling vegetables

The entertainment industry is said to be one of the worst-hit industries of India due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown related to it. Actor Dolly Bindra recently took to Twitter to share a video of actor Javed Hyder who is known for his work in serials like Jeannie Aur Juju. In the video posted, Javed Hyder could be seen making a TikTok video while selling a few vegetables to the customers. He could also be seen lip-syncing to the song Duniya Mein Rehna Hai To, while handing over a packet of fresh tomatoes to a person.

The lyrics of the song translate to the harsh realities of life that one has to face in order to sustain a living. The video was shared by Dolly Bindra along with a note pointing out that the man is actually an actor and has taken up the job due to the current crisis. The video is being shared by a number of people who can also be seen showing respect to Javed Hyder who is working hard to make sure money keeps flowing for basic necessities. Have a look at the video posted on Bolly Bindra’s Instagram here.

He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder pic.twitter.com/4Hk0ICr7Md — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

Previously, actor Zaan Khan of the show Humari Bahu Silk had shared a post on Instagram pointing out the cast and crew of the show have not been paid their dues. He also wrote that the technicians and actors who haven’t been paid are now threatening to commit suicide due to the money crisis. He was very upset with the situation and demanded an answer from the production house. Have a look at the post on Zaan Khan’s Instagram here.

