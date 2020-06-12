Lucknow Municipal Corporation Sterilizes And Tags Stray Dogs In Shelters Amid Crisis

The initiative by Lucknow administration along with the Humane Society International India of sterilising and tagging stray dogs in the city is being deemed “wonderful” by netizens. The Corporation has put together a shelter where HSI volunteers bring the stray dogs, sterilise and tag them before releasing the animals to their respective places.

According to reports, for this initiative, Lucknow administration chose an American organisation because they were charging comparatively less than other institutions for the required work. Arvind Kumar Rao, Joint Director Animal Welfare, Lucknow Municipal Corporation has reportedly said that the shelter was built by the aid received from the Uttar Pradesh government.

“The Uttar Pradesh government released funds with which we built shelter. We chose HSI India through tender; they catch dogs in a humane manner after feeding them. They are brought here, tagged, and sterilised. We are giving them Rs 999 per dog for sterilisation,” said Arvind Kumar Rao.

Read - Good News: Stray Dog Helps Wuhan Nurse Cope With Trauma And Pressure Amid COVID-19

Dr Neeraj Kumar, Dog Management Programme Manager, HSI India said that in 2019 the corporation had given HSI the responsibility of counting and sterilising the dogs which they did by using an application. Kumar said that sofar HSI has successfully sterilised more than 75,000 stray dogs in the area.

“Last year in 2019, the Municipal Corporation gave the responsibility of counting and sterilising the HSI which started this project using an app for the first time in the entire state,” said Dr Neeraj Kumar.

“So far, HSI has sterilised over 75,000 stray dogs in the capital zone-wise. The stray dogs are counted by geo-tagging, and all the details are recorded and monitored via apps,” he added.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation, with Humane Society International (HSI) India, is sterlising & tagging stray dogs in city to curb dog menace. The Corporation has made a shelter where HSI brings stray dogs, sterilises & tags them & leaves them in their respective areas after 3 days pic.twitter.com/DBQVyJkOPT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2020

Read - NGOs In Kashmir Valley Join Hands To Feed Stray Dogs Amid Lockdown; Thousands Fed

Read - Maha: Stray Dogs Bite Over Dozen Villagers In Single Day

‘Wonderful initiative’

Internet users have lauded the initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government and one of the netizens even said that such steps should be taken in every state. Both Lucknow Municipal Corporation and HSI were hailed for doing “great job” in putting an end to “menace stray dogs cause in certain areas.

They've become a menace & danger to people around & due to lunatic 'animal lovers', stray dogs can't be taken away permanently from a location. God save us from such 'activists'. Hope they spay & neuter all these dogs but it's a mammoth task. — Abhishek (@abhishaek) June 11, 2020

🙏🏻 thank you — Sanjeev Maurya (@Sanju_7077) June 11, 2020

good job 👍👏 I wish entire country would have done this. — SudeepaMukherjee (@SudeepaMukherj4) June 12, 2020

Read - Good News: Dog Lovers In Hyderabad Feed Strays Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

👍👍👍 good job.... — vivek kumar (@vivekkumarsahni) June 11, 2020

Very good initiative — Mani (@Manitata) June 11, 2020

Wonderful initiative and we need such steps in every states. — Prati S (@SPrati7) June 11, 2020

Read - Bharti Singh Urges Fans To Help Stray Dogs Amid Lockdown; Says 'Dogs Are Dying Of Hunger'

(With ANI inputs)