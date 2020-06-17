Cop Gets Milk From Her Home For 4-month-old Baby Travelling In A Shramik Special Train

A policewoman is garnering a lot of attention on social media and for all the right reasons. According to reports, Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Sushila Badaik was on duty at Hatia railway station in Jharkhand, when a special train carrying migrants from Bengaluru arrived. A lady named Mehrunisha, who was travelling on the train with her four-month-old baby reached out to Sushila informing the officer that her child was hungry. Sushila immediately rushed to her home on her two-wheeler and reportedly bought some warm milk for the baby.

According to reports, the incident occurred on June 14 when the Bengaluru-Gorakhpur train arrived at Hatia railway station. One of the officers who know Sushila told the press that she saw the baby crying so she went forward and helped her. Mehrunisha was reportedly travelling to her home in Madhubani, Bihar with her four-month-old baby on the special train for migrants.

'Proud of Sushila'

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to his official Twitter handle to appreciate Sushila's kind gesture and wrote, "Proud of ASI Sushila Badaik as her action showed humanity and commitment". The Ministry of Railways also retweeted a post from Mann Ki Baat updates praising the example set by the female Assistant Sub-Inspector.

As some showered praises on the lady officer who went beyond her call of duty to provide support to the mother whose child was hungry. Others questioned the government for its inability to provide milk on the wheels despite knowing that kids and mothers will travel amidst the coronavirus restrictions.

