Cop Uses 'ninja-like Skills' To Sneak Up On Cheetah, It Turns Out To Be Something Else

A county’s sheriff office in the US received a call on Friday saying that a cheetah had been spotted in the area, leaving the officers completely stunned. The caller said that he had seen a massive cat with ‘spots’ at the Green Hills neighbourhood. He further added that the animal looked like a cheetah but did not seem that aggressive. The police department took to its official handle and shared images of the animal and narrated the entire story in the caption.

Cheetah turns out to be a stuff toy

“Big cats are not uncommon in this area, cougars have been spotted in the West Hills periodically over the years, but a possible cheetah, this was new for us”, wrote the police department in the caption. The westside deputy began to look out for the cat as he left for the area. Even though Oregon zoo was closer, there were no reports of a missing cat. It was only when he reached the destination, he found out the truth about the cat.

He said, “I used my ninja-like skills to sneak up on the beast. Of course, it sat there dumbfounded that I was able to get so close for a couple of photos. Turns out it was a stuffed animal!”. The toy looked very similar to the cheetah and that is why the caller got confused. The police department took advantage of the situation as they shared images and a public service message. The message urged the citizens to keep pets indoors at dawn and dusk, shelter them for the night, walk pets during the day and keep them on a leash, they may not respond by name and much more.

Also, the department appreciated the caller for reporting what was believed to be a ‘serious concern’. In the caption, the person wrote, “We encourage all of you to report crimes or anything that you may find is out of the ordinary or suspicious, we are here to serve you and will always risk our lives for the community’s safety. We’re relieved to report this wasn’t more serious. For real tips on living and recreating with wildlife, visit the Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife”.

Since uploaded, the post has manaed to gather tons of comments. While few are taking a sarcastic tone, others are concerned about such issues in the area. One Instagram user wrote, "Wow, that looks real from a distance. Fooled me". Another person wrote, "Ninja like skills I love it". Netizens can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

