Penguins Cheerfully Waddle With Bubbles In Oregon Zoo In This Adorable Video | Watch

An adorable video clip which features penguins playing with bubbles has struck chords with netizens across the world. Shared on Instagram by Oregon Zoo’s official account, the video features a group of penguins cheerfully playing and trying to burst soap bubble in their encloser at the zoo. “Bubbles and Waddles,” the zoo officials aptly wrote while sharing the clip.

In the video, that has been liked over 13 thousand times, the flightless birds could be seen waddling around. While a few chase the bubbles flying in the sky, others enthusiastically indulge themselves in popping them. Since shared earlier on December 1, the clip has left hundreds of people delighted, many of who have flooded to the comment section.

"I love every part of this," commented a user. "First off, freaking adorable! Secondly, this reminded me of your kitties loving bubbles lol," Quipped another user. Meanwhile, another comment read "What a fun play date. "This totally made me smile!!!," added the third gushing over the clip.

Pingu the Penguin

Meanwhile, a short clip from Pingu the Penguin, posted by a handle named Yosnier has lately been doing the rounds on social media. The video showcases Pingu in a confused and tired state as he is having to face several obstacles in life. The video starts off with a blowing kettle on the gas stove, which has to be switched off as soon as possible. When Pingu goes to put the kettle off, the telephone starts ringing, making him run towards that immediately. When he goes for the telephone, his father calls out to him from a distance, getting him distracted and confused about the problem that needs to be settled first. Pingu faces utter confusion seeing everything around him fall apart. The little penguin drops to the ground, weeping, as he is baffled and tired of the chaos around him.

