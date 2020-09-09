Corgi Born With 2 Noses & 1 Eye Lives Happy Life Despite Vet's Euthanasia Proposal | PICS

In a story of miraculous survival, a corgi born with one eye, two noses and a fluffy body has lived to see eight years. Nekku, born with physical deformities was set to be euthanized, however, destiny had other plans and he got adopted. Photographs and videos of the lovely puppy recently surfaced on social media and are now doing rounds of the internet.

Initially, the vets were suspicious about the pooch's development and proposed euthanasia as a solution. However, a resident from Finland Jarmo Korhonen fell in love with the puppy and decided to adopt her. According to reports, Jarmo bought Nekku from the breeder and brought her home to live with his other corgis Niisku-Neiti and Karkki. Now, Nekku is eight years old and enjoying his life.

An elevated Jarko told international media reporters that every time they take the unique looking dog for a walk, they have to stop and answer questions about Nekku’s nose, eyes and fluff fur. He also added that everybody loves its unique appearance. Commenting on it's prolong life, Nekku’s hooman added that it was a miracle that the pooch exceeded expectations, even with her own cute and weird way.

'Happy doggos'

Corgi also has an Instagram page where it has won everybody's heart garnering over 700 loyal followers. One eye, Two nose, SHORT fluffy fur, Nekku corgi My pawrents took this picture at spring, when I was not even existing", wrote its human describing the pooch. Another user wrote, "Great play, happy doggos. That sweet tongue! I love you so much!" While another comment read, " The cat clan at #Kattelmäki finds you very cute and we think our auntie @helibrander would do that, too."

