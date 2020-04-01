Coronavirus Lockdown: Elderly Couple Meets Daily At German-Danish Border For Coffee Dates

The increase in cases and fear amid the coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, forcing people to resort to isolation and home quarantine. However, an elderly couple from Europe has become an internet sensation for their daily cross-border meeting amid the coronavirus outbreak. Even a border-closing global pandemic cannot stop this couple from seeing each other regularly.

German-Danish quarantine dates

Inga Rasmussen, 85, from Denmark and Karsten Tüchsen Hansen, 89, from Germany, live on opposite sides of the border, which has been closed since March 14. But they have not let that prevent them seeing each other. They meet near the town of Aventoft to chat and share a drink.

The couple, who have spent almost every day together for the past year, meet daily near the border town of Aventoft, to sit down for a cup of coffee, Geele Köm - a local spirit, or just some biscuits and a chat. Rasmussen and Hansen met last year, and since then, they have spent every day together, as per reports. Hansen lives in Süderlügum, Germany and Rasmussen is from Gallehus, Denmark. The border towns are typically only a 20-minute drive away from each other.

However, it became impossible to continue their daily meetings. Both Demark and Germany closed their border crossings,on March 14. Regardless, the couple was determined to see each other. It became difficult for the couple to see each other and so, they relocated their afternoon coffee plans to the border at Aventoft, as per reports.

The pair hope that once restrictions are lifted they may be able to travel again. Danish authorities restricted public assembly to 10 and shut all borders to foreigners on March 11, and was one of the first European countries to do so. Germany soon followed, on 16 March, closing all borders even to travellers, as per reports.

