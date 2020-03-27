Video Of Dog Trying To Save Its Toy From Waves Is Winning Hearts On Internet

A video of a dog trying to save its toy from the waves of the sea, while trying to save himself from getting wet, has surfaced on social media and is winning the hearts of netizens. The video shows a dog with golden locks, treading carefully on a beachfront. In the video, it seems that the dog had lost his beloved toy, which was a ball, in the sea. However, all he wanted to was to save it from drowning. But the dog was so terrified of getting wet that his legs quivered. However, with a few tries he was able to get his ball back from the clutches of the sea waves.

The clip that is captioned ‘no balls left behind’, is almost 15-second-long and was posted on the Reddit ‘Animals Being Derps’, where one can find pictures and videos of animals embarking on goofy shenanigans. Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 34,800 likes and almost 300 comments on Reddit.

Netizens all hearts

Reddit users reacted to this dog’s bravery in the face of wet danger in the most positive manner. One person wrote, “I’m melting a little bit”. While another joined in to say, “so brave! Tons of heart, that one”. Another said, “Golden retreater”. While other Reddit users exchanged tales about their own pets. One Reddit user said, “The goodest of good boys...taking care of his toys”. Another user said, "Awww that back leg quiver." Reddit users were all in praise of this dog’s bravery and his efforts to save his toys from drowning.

This four-legged hero is surely a star in the eyes of netizens. Its winning hearts all over the internet. The cute video is gaining much likes on social media and people just can't stop gushing over this video.

