COVID-19 Lockdown: Peacock Dances On Empty Streets In Mumbai As Humans Confine To Homes

What’s Viral

A video of a peacock dancing in the empty streets of Mumbai has taken over the social media, as nations continue to slide under the imposition of a lockdown

COVID-19 lockdown: Peacocks dance on Mumbai streets. Fantastic pics and video

As nations continue to slide under the imposition of a lockdown, people all around the world are in a state of fear and anticipation. People have been asked to retreat into their homes as countries go under lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. While this is happening, wild animals are slipping cover to explore the empty streets of some of the biggest cities.

Peacocks dance on streets

A video of a peacock dancing on the empty streets of Mumbai has taken over the social media. Netizens are amazed with the transitions that have been taking place on the Earth. The video shows a peacock dancing in full bloom on the empty streets of Mumbai.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As people cannot go out of their houses amid the strict lockdown that has been imposed, these animals have taken to the empty roads, enjoying the freedom. The video which was shared on Instagram has garnered more than 8,568 likes. Netizens are in love with this rare sight, which is difficult to spot on the busy roads of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, footage of a stag scampering through Dehradun, the capital of the northern state of Uttarakhand, has also gone viral. While a video of a civet cat roaming the deserted streets of Kozhikode in Kerala, went viral on social media.

A video of dolphins skimming the coast of Mumbai has also been doing rounds on the internet.

 

In Europe, wild boar have descended from the hills around the Catalan city of Barcelona, while ducks were seen walking quietly near the Comédie Française theatre in central Paris.

