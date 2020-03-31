Dog's Hilarious Reaction On Getting A Treat Wins Internet, Watch Video

A video of a dog getting excited and thrilled after looking at a treat that his owner is about to give him has taken the social media by storm. The video shows a person offering a treat to a cute dog, who is super excited and thrilled. But as soon as his eyes fall on the treat and the dog looks at it, it stands up on its legs and swaggers around with pleasure.

The video is 12 second long and was shared on Reddit with the caption, “Treat causes malfunction”. It has garnered over 8,900 upvotes and tons of amused comments from netizens. Netizens are all hearts for this dog and love the reaction that he gives on getting a treat from the owner. The video has sparked all sorts of reactions online.

Netizens impressed

One Reddit user said, “Come ONNN, what do you want me to DOOOOO!?” Another said, “Owner: ‘Who’s a good girl!?’ Good girl: ‘I donno, who!?” One user said, “Please tell me Deputy Derpdog got the treat.” Another said, “Body shivers when I get chocolate .... NOW THAT IS A HAPPY DANCE IF I EVER SAW ONE.” While another said, “Raptor mode doggo!”

There were some users who commented on the ‘dance’ that the dog did. One Reddit user said, “That shake though.” Another said, “Was not expecting that derp-tremble dance move.” While another said, “Body shivers when I get chocolate .... NOW THAT IS A HAPPY DANCE IF I EVER SAW ONE.” The internet is full of such comments for the dog, with netizens in love with the dog’s reactions.

