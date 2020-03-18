The Debate
COVID-19: Utah Police's Request To Cease Criminal Activities Triggers Hilarious Responses

What’s Viral

The Salt Lake City Police Department ‘s Twitter handle, posted a tweet,gently asking people to postpone their illegal criminal acts, netizens hilariously comply

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: Polite request by police on Twitter garners hilarious comply of netizens

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread fear, people across the world are being advised to work from home and practice social distancing. Prompted by this, word of caution discretion and PSA have taken over social media. However, this tweet by Salt Lake City Police Department has grabbed a lot of intriguing attention. 

A polite request

The Salt Lake City Police Department‘s official Twitter handle on March 14, posted a tweet, very gently asking people to postpone all their illegal criminal activities and other indecent acts, if they were planning any. This was to be done until any further notice, considering the spread of coronavirus. Perhaps they desired their message to have an advantageous appeal, which is why they employed a GIF of the master manipulator, The Barnacle, himself, as per reports.

Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray's Twitter Banter Delights Tennis Fans In Coronavirus Lockdown

 

The tweet has garnered 17,000 likes and 6,200 retweets by the people. 

Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah Declare Themselves President Of Afghanistan On Twitter

Several residents have taken to Twitter in order to express their support for the law enforcement department’s demand. To this, the department responded with warm heartfelt gratitude.

A twitter user posed a very interesting and valid question, considering the climate or environment of today’s toilet paper.

To this, the Salt Lake City Police Department responded with an even more valid response, demonstrating their ever increasing nature of being fiscally responsible.

 A very symbolic gif from Scream Queens was shared a by a netizen, expressing her feelings about postposing a heist, as per reports.

To which the police department responded with the following tweet.

There was an  individual who  enquired about criminal conventions.

To this, The police responded with the general advisory that all government offices are giving about large gatherings, as per reports.

Wasim Akram And Shoaib Akhtar's Comic Twitter Banter Makes Fans Nostalgic Of The 90s

Twitter Staff Told To Work From Home Over Virus Fears

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
