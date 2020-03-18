COVID-19: Utah Police's Request To Cease Criminal Activities Triggers Hilarious Responses

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread fear, people across the world are being advised to work from home and practice social distancing. Prompted by this, word of caution discretion and PSA have taken over social media. However, this tweet by Salt Lake City Police Department has grabbed a lot of intriguing attention.

A polite request

The Salt Lake City Police Department‘s official Twitter handle on March 14, posted a tweet, very gently asking people to postpone all their illegal criminal activities and other indecent acts, if they were planning any. This was to be done until any further notice, considering the spread of coronavirus. Perhaps they desired their message to have an advantageous appeal, which is why they employed a GIF of the master manipulator, The Barnacle, himself, as per reports.

Due to the confirmed case of #COVIDー19 from community spread, SLCPD is asking all criminal activities/nefarious behavior to cease until further notice. We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank criminals in advance. #SocialDistancingNow #behaveyourself pic.twitter.com/JeQnQKdXAT — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020

The tweet has garnered 17,000 likes and 6,200 retweets by the people.

Several residents have taken to Twitter in order to express their support for the law enforcement department’s demand. To this, the department responded with warm heartfelt gratitude.

Awwww man!!!! I was planning on going out criminalin this week pic.twitter.com/UPy7wRIMGc — Sausha “Ma1gus” Lovell (@ma1gus) March 14, 2020

We appreciate your understanding. 🙏🏽 These are trying times and we all have to sacrifice a little. — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020

A twitter user posed a very interesting and valid question, considering the climate or environment of today’s toilet paper.

Would it be criminal to toilet paper someone's house still, or is it now known as a good deed? 🤔 — Dawson Dow (@DawsonDow) March 14, 2020

To this, the Salt Lake City Police Department responded with an even more valid response, demonstrating their ever increasing nature of being fiscally responsible.

That sounds like an expensive venture... — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020

A very symbolic gif from Scream Queens was shared a by a netizen, expressing her feelings about postposing a heist, as per reports.

@melissatgibbs our heist may have to wait another day 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/d4La1zxEWd — Carla Pruitt (@crobscarla) March 14, 2020

But I had everything ready! What am I supposed to do with the pink boss and squirt guns now??? — Melissa (@melissatgibbs) March 14, 2020

To which the police department responded with the following tweet.

We know it’s a sacrifice, but very much appreciate you changing plans! — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020

There was an individual who enquired about criminal conventions.

But can we still have our nefarious and criminal meetings and conventions, or do we have to postpone those as well? — BeeJo (@Pyrelights) March 14, 2020

To this, The police responded with the general advisory that all government offices are giving about large gatherings, as per reports.

Best to postpone indefinitely at this point. #StayHome — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020

