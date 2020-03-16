Wasim Akram And Shoaib Akhtar's Comic Twitter Banter Makes Fans Nostalgic Of The 90s

Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar during their playing days were considered as Pakistan's most lethal pace bowling combination. Both the bowlers contributed majorly in Pakistan winning matches through the late 90s and early 2000s. Recently, the former teammates were involved in a funny banter, making fans remember the times they played together and destroyed several batting line-ups on their day.

Wasim Akram Twitter banter with Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram posted an image on Twitter where he posted an old image of Pakistan ODI kit in 1990s. In the posted image, Wasim Akram can be seen speaking with Shoaib Akhtar and exchanging tips. He wrote -

One of the best things about playing for Pakistan was proudly wearing my uniform, and this one had to be the best ODI kit I had ever worn. It was the perfect representation of our nations colours, language and flag and it also looked really cool 😎 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/LdcsOYks0Y — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 12, 2020

Reacting to Wasim Akram's latest tweet, Shoaib Akhtar replied gave a funny reply stating that the image looked like he was getting scolded by Wasim Akram. Shoaib Akhtar also asked as to what exactly he was trying to tell him.

Payan lagta hai bahut ziada daant parr rahi rhi mujhe. Batayen phir kya keh rahay thay? @wasimakramlive https://t.co/ppNvy6BEiz — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 12, 2020

Tweeting about Shoaib Akhtar's reply, Wasim Akram quickly replied back -

I was probably saying any chance of bowling straight shabby 😄 https://t.co/GDZcyuLUlG — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 14, 2020

Praising himself in response, Shoaib Akhtar said that he was probably the most accurate bowler that Akram ever captained.

Janay dain @wasimakramlive bhai,

I was probably the most accurate bowler you captained. 😂 https://t.co/Mw0y9Use7A — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 15, 2020

PSL 2020: Shoaib Akhtar Coronavirus comment

The Shoaib Akhtar Coronavirus video recently made the headlines after the former cricketer directed his anger at China and called out ‘the Chinese people’ for putting the ‘world at risk’. The Shoaib Akhtar Coronavirus rant saw him slamming the neighbours for their eating choices and said that it was the reason why Coronavirus was born. Shoaib Akhtar said that the Chinese eat dogs and bats, which is really bad and unhygienic.

PSL 2020 schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced that they are scheduling to keep the remaining matches, semi-finals and final of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) behind closed doors. The Board revealed that the semi-finals of PSL 2020 will be played on March 17, 2020, and the finals on March 18, 2020. Originally, the PSL 2020 finals were scheduled to be held on March 22, 2020.

PSL live streaming in India

For PSL live telecast in India, one can tune into the DSport channel. For live match score, updates and highlights, check out the PSL 2020 website and its social media accounts. For PSL live streaming, one can find it on sporttiger.com in India.