Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray's Twitter Banter Delights Tennis Fans In Coronavirus Lockdown

The tennis players from both ATP and WTA are currently enjoying the break following ATP's decision to suspend the season for six weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The players, while keeping themselves safe from the Coronavirus pandemic are also quite active on social media, giving their fans a glimpse of how they are currently spending their time. Former World No.1 Andy Murray, who is known for his witty sense of humour, decided to get himself involved in some friendly banter with Stan Wawrinka.

Andy Murray pokes fun at Stan Wawrinka

Recently, Stan Wawrinka posted an image of himself with cheese fondue and also asked people to stay safe from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Looking at Stan Wawrinka's Instagram post, Andy Murray took a hilarious swipe on Wawrinka’s hair.

However, Stan Wawrinka was already ready with his witty reply, writing that as of now he can’t buy one. All the shops are closed. The banter continued as Andy Murray in reply said that he actually has never owned a hairbrush as Wawrinka can probably tell.

Coronavirus lockdown: ATP tour suspend all matches in lieu of Coronavirus lockdown

Earlier in the week, ATP reportedly announced that all tennis competitions in the men's category will be suspended at least until April 20 due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The suspension means the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled up to and inclusive of the week of April 20 due to the Coronavirus lockdown will not take place. The Maimi Open was cancelled after the other two events- Indian Wells and the Fed Cup Finals were postponed.

Andy Murray injury update: Murray back in training after bone bruise diagnosis

Recently, before the Coronavirus pandemic, Andy Murray was back on the practice court after being unable to play tennis for three months because of what was initially diagnosed as a mild bone bruise. The 32-year-old believes the problem was actually bone growth associated with the hip resurfacing operation he had in January 2019.

