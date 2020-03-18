Coronavirus: Gurugram Residents Chant Gayatri Mantra To Stay Positive Amid Pandemic Scare

The residents of the Hamilton Court Society in Gurugram, Haryana chanted Gayatri mantra from their balconies in support of measures to fight the coronavirus. People residing in Sector-28 also sang songs like Hum Honge Kamyab from atop their terrace and balconies in unison at 6 pm evening, confirmed reports.

According to the reports, India has confirmed at least 148 cases of the novel coronavirus, including a youth that tested positive from Sector-50 of Nirvana Country, Gurugram. Therefore, the residents decided to ward off anxiety and face the crisis by waving the national flag from their balconies to send the message that they will together combat the looming coronavirus crisis.

The idea behind the initiative was to uplift people’s spirit. The sound of conch shells and bells reverberated as people sang the Gayatri mantra together. The five-minute synchronization was well planned ahead for several days. Those 5 minutes was pure magic. The grand finalé was Hum Honge Kamyab echoed in the entire society, another resident claimed, as per the media reports.

Residents of DLF Hamilton Court on Tuesday got together and chanted mantras and songs to ward off the anxiety surrounding Coronvirus at Hamilton Court DLF Phase 4, in Gurugram, Photo by Yogendra Kumar#photooftheday #delhi #india #photography #gurgaon #photo #photos #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/nFmExGPPBj — Yogendra Kumar (@yogeshkumar9810) March 18, 2020

Magical musical vibes

The residents of the Gurugram urged the people to organize similar kind of musical get-together to encourage people against their fight with the COVID-19. They emphasized that the mind had the power to overcome the greatest adversity. The residents advised the people to stay united and be empathetic towards each other at this time of major health crisis. They also promoted the idea of helping those in need in whatever way one can. The society has reportedly organized 'magical musical vibes' once again on March 22 and has asked residents to come together to synchronize and sing along. It said that the rest of the buildings must join too.

