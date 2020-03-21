Coronavirus: Couple, Guests Take Preventive Measures During Wedding, See Pics

Pictures of a wedding ceremony in Maharashtra where the guests and couple wore masks due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis have gone viral. At least 50 guests invited to the wedding were asked to take necessary precautions as a preventive measure against the deadly disease as they posed in their masks. The event was held at the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai where the bride and the groom tied the knot.

Hand sanitizers made available

The wedding pictures depict that packed food was arranged for the guests to limit contact. The tables were supplied with ample of hand sanitizers. Except for the pictures, the guests ensured that they maintained at least 6 meters distance amongst each other. The tweet instantly triggered mixed responses on social media.

While some users appreciated the efforts maintained, others criticized the social gathering. “Memorable marriage event, marriage during the period of COVID19,” wrote a Twitter user. “These people are called sensitive and responsible Indians, be like them,” commented another.“Still, try avoiding mass gatherings, would be best for all!” suggested a concerned user. The Tweet was liked over 880 times.

Maharashtra: A couple tied the knot wearing masks in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai yesterday, in view of #COVID19 pandemic. Hand sanitizers, masks, & packaged food were provided to around 50 guests who attended the wedding ceremony. pic.twitter.com/EOCuaq9tQf — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Still try avoiding mass gatherings...would be best for all!! — Raj Rockstaar (@RajRockstaar) March 19, 2020

They should have opted for register marriage instead of this. — Anonymous (@Anonymo03191362) March 20, 2020

I think they could extend their wedding date. — Anshuman (@Anshuma60408141) March 19, 2020

When those seeing those marriage photos that time soo much elegant — Malatesh Popale@ (@MalateshPopale1) March 19, 2020

Bhai itni jaldi thi shadi krne ki. Muhrat nikla ja rha tha ki umar? — Pratik Pandey 🇮🇳 (@impratikpande) March 19, 2020

Taaliyan bajti rehni chahiye — Sharma (@DilSeBhartiya) March 19, 2020

यादगार हो गई शादी। 😂🤟🏼 — Ashutosh Pandey (@ashustroppy) March 19, 2020

They couldn’t wait? What was the rush or is this a publicity stunt — Anil Kumar (@akumar_us) March 19, 2020

Let's do this 😛 — What's in a name? (@TweetToHim) March 20, 2020

they cud do better by postponing marriage...attention seekers. — Selected Niazi (@peceforchange) March 19, 2020

