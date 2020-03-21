The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: Couple, Guests Take Preventive Measures During Wedding, See Pics

What’s Viral

The wedding pictures depict that packed food was arranged for the guests to limit contact. The tables were supplied with ample of hand sanitizers.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Pictures of a wedding ceremony in Maharashtra where the guests and couple wore masks due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis have gone viral. At least 50 guests invited to the wedding were asked to take necessary precautions as a preventive measure against the deadly disease as they posed in their masks. The event was held at the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai where the bride and the groom tied the knot. 

Hand sanitizers made available

The wedding pictures depict that packed food was arranged for the guests to limit contact. The tables were supplied with ample of hand sanitizers. Except for the pictures, the guests ensured that they maintained at least 6 meters distance amongst each other. The tweet instantly triggered mixed responses on social media.

While some users appreciated the efforts maintained, others criticized the social gathering. “Memorable marriage event, marriage during the period of COVID19,” wrote a Twitter user. “These people are called sensitive and responsible Indians, be like them,” commented another.“Still, try avoiding mass gatherings, would be best for all!” suggested a concerned user. The Tweet was liked over 880 times. 

Read: No New Local Coronavirus Cases For Third Day In Row In China

Read: COVID-19: Total 236 Coronavirus Cases In India, Says ICMR

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Health Ministry Issues Advisory For Hospitals & Medical Institutions

Read: 3 More Positive Cases Of Coronavirus In Punjab; Total Six Patients In State Now

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
US
POMPEO ASKS CHINA TO GIVE DETAILS
COVID-19
PLATFORM TICKET PRICE INCREASED
Akhilesh
AKHILESH YADAV SLAMS BJP
Coronavirus
MOHUN BAGAN CLOSES ITS OFFICE
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE