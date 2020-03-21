Coronavirus Outbreak: Health Ministry Issues Advisory For Hospitals & Medical Institutions

In order to curb the transmission of Coronavirus within the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday issued an advisory for hospitals and medical education institutions in the view of COVID-19. The ministry has asked hospitals to postpone non-essential elective surgeries.

The ministry also stated that all doctors, nurses, and support staff in different specialties, including pre and para clinical departments, should be mobilised and trained in infection prevention and control practices.

"Some beds should be set apart and prepared for creating isolation facilities in every public and private hospital. All hospitals should mobilize additional resources including masks, gloves and personal protection equipment. Healthcare personnel should be trained for dealing with any foreseeable emergencies," read the advisory.

"Hospitals must procure sufficient numbers of ventilators and high flow oxygen masks in preparation for future requirements. All hospitals must ensure that they have adequate trained manpower and resource pools for ventilator/ ICU care. Hospitals may ensure that stable patients are discharged as early as possible while further new admissions (of stable patients) are also restricted. Number of patient attendants should be strictly restricted to 'one' only," the advisory added.

Do's and Don'ts

Stressing on cough etiquette, the health ministry said that patients must be educated on the same and asked the hospitals to put up posters to increase awareness amongst patients on Do's and Don'ts regarding COVID-19.

"All hospitals should carry out a preparedness drill on Sunday, 22nd March 2020. Guidelines for this drill will be made available on the Health Ministry website. Non-essential audits of hospitals by various regulators and accreditation agencies may be postponed. All hospitals must provide treatment free of cost to any medical personnel who pick up infection while treating patients," the advisory said.

Meanwhile, the number of positive coronavirus cases in India have soared to over 200.

Health Ministry reinforces PM Modi's address

Furthermore, the ministry on Friday stressed on the significance of maintaining social distance to prevent the spread of deadly virus. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to impose 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, the Health Ministry said, the initiative will greatly help in promoting social distancing.

Maintaining social distance and avoiding public gatherings is of crucial importance, the Ministry said. It urged the people not to panic and dial the Health Ministry call centre number 1075 to clear any doubts regarding the highly infectious disease.

