COVID-19: Animals Taking 'hand Wash Challenge' Is Cutest Thing On Internet | Watch

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, videos of various animals washing their hands or front paws is going viral. People are sharing them in order to encourage others to wash their hands as often as possible. The World Health Organisation organised #safehands challenge on social media to showcase the importance of washing one’s hands to prevent the spread of Covid-19, due to which several videos related to the same are being shared on social media.

Videos of animals washing their hands

A video that has taken over the internet was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan. He captioned the clip “Keep washing your hands. At least for 25 seconds, demo will be shown by this small guy. Ashley Raine.”

Keep washing your hands. At least for 25 seconds, demo will be shown by this small guy. Ashley Raine. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/mItPPSYIjH — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) March 20, 2020

Another video shows an orangutan from Borneo in Indonesia. A female orangutan, named Cinta, who washes her hands very elaborately, being surrounded by volunteers of the at Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation, near a water body.

In the 20-second-long clip, she rubs her palms repeatedly and thoroughly, much like human beings would do. From the video, it seems that the sudden pandemic outbreak has not only created havoc in humans but even animals. This creature showing off its skills of washing hands is sure to teach everyone a lesson.

The video was shared by the Orangutan Jungle School on Facebook, and has managed to garner 842 views with 62 comments and 448 shares. Orangutan Jungle School captioned the video: "Listen up everyone! Orangutan Jungle School's fabulous Cinta is here to demonstrate her excellent hand washing technique for you all as we avoid the Corona-virus. Please remember if you can to donate even a little to BOS Foundation to keep the orangutans safe during this difficult time."

