Meet Sarge, The German Shepherd Who Saves Injured And Orphaned Animals

What’s Viral

Image of a dog,Sarge,German shepherd who rescues orphaned animals,has taken over the internet,since it has been posted. Netizens can’t stop gushing over the dog

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sarge, the German shepherd, who saves injured and orphaned animals

A heartwarming image of a dog who rescues orphaned wild animals has taken over the internet since it was posted. Netizens can’t stop gushing over the adorable dog. Sarge, is a German shepherd, who helps save injured and orphaned animals in Ohio. The adorable story of this dog came to light when the images were shared by a  Twitter user. The images show the dog’s attachment with the baby deer that he rescued. These images are definitely heartwarming.

The image was captioned “This is Sarge. He helps save injured and orphaned wildlife in his area. I’m told he loves all animals, but gets the most attached to fawns.” It was shared on Twitter and has garnered more than 1.2 lakh likes and more than 18,900 retweets.

Twitter has been laden with heartwarming comments by people. Although some seemed unable to find words to praise the dog, few expressed their wish to use the fur buddy as a pillow just like the fawn.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

