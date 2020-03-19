Meet Sarge, The German Shepherd Who Saves Injured And Orphaned Animals

A heartwarming image of a dog who rescues orphaned wild animals has taken over the internet since it was posted. Netizens can’t stop gushing over the adorable dog. Sarge, is a German shepherd, who helps save injured and orphaned animals in Ohio. The adorable story of this dog came to light when the images were shared by a Twitter user. The images show the dog’s attachment with the baby deer that he rescued. These images are definitely heartwarming.

This is Sarge. He helps save injured and orphaned wildlife in his area. I’m told he loves all animals, but gets the most attached to fawns. 14/10 good boy Sarge pic.twitter.com/Zlv65hDxxE — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 18, 2020

READ: Man City Star Ilkay Gundogan's Top Three List Has Glaring Cristiano Ronaldo Omission

The image was captioned “This is Sarge. He helps save injured and orphaned wildlife in his area. I’m told he loves all animals, but gets the most attached to fawns.” It was shared on Twitter and has garnered more than 1.2 lakh likes and more than 18,900 retweets.

READ: US: Dog Saves Owner's Life From Robbers Despite Being Shot Twice

Twitter has been laden with heartwarming comments by people. Although some seemed unable to find words to praise the dog, few expressed their wish to use the fur buddy as a pillow just like the fawn.

Look what a good pillow Sarge makes!!! 🥺🥰 — Juniper Bear (and friends) (@juniper_bears) March 18, 2020

SOMEONE CALL DISNEY.

I gots an idea. pic.twitter.com/LwHff13wLC — Kimberly Saltz (@_AttorneyAtPaw) March 18, 2020

The best duo snoozle pic.twitter.com/bZoqMqNiGy — Lynne Kelly 🐘🐳 (@LynneKelly) March 18, 2020

I'd go with 2000/10, but that's me. — FCK NZS (@MisterJVO) March 18, 2020

He protec

He no attac

He bring the wildlife bac — ANGRY BUFFALO FAN (@j0shua_h_) March 18, 2020

but what are the rankings for these dogs? pic.twitter.com/561diXGsA0 — 𝖕𝖆𝖛𝖑𝖔𝖛 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖈𝖔𝖗𝖌𝖎 🐶 (@PAVGOD) March 18, 2020

Hahaha awesome! Love it! — OHIO Statehouse News (@NewsStatehouse) March 18, 2020

He protec

He no attac

He bring the wildlife bac — ANGRY BUFFALO FAN (@j0shua_h_) March 18, 2020

READ: Pet Owners Share Adorable Pictures Of Their Cats, Dogs Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

READ: Elizabeth Warren's Dog Bailey Breaks Internet After 'stealing' Burrito

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.