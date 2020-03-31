COVID-19: Couple Exchanges Onion Rings After Their Wedding Was Cancelled Amid Lockown

As the whole world is dealing with the unprecedented situation triggered by coronavirus, a couple in England went ahead with exchanging rings, but in a rather unusual manner. A couple who saved for four years planning their wedding found out that the venue they had picked was shutting down 18 hours before the ceremony because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Laura Acton, and Adam Woods, from Oldbury, West Midlands, had been planning their special day for two-and-a-half years. However, the pair's wedding could not take place as it was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Wedding cancelled

Laura reportedly said that she was beyond heartbroken. She was supposed to be marrying her best friend but the venue cancelled on them. However despite this, the couple decided to still go on their honeymoon to Liverpool, and they stayed at the city's Signature Living Hotel, and stopped off at a service station on the way.

Laura reportedly said that they had not eaten anything because they felt sick, so they stopped off at Burger King on the way to Liverpool. Adam ordered some onion rings and when he came back to the car, he told her to put them on and said that they can still exchange rings. Laura added that they can still laugh through this as they have each other. But if they sit and cry the whole time, it will only make them feel worse.

Laura tried for an hour to get through to the venue, however, nobody answered. She reportedly said that somebody had phoned her back at about 6.30pm and told her that they were closing. She received an email stating that they were absolutely delighted by the government’s stance and decided to close. However, she thinks that the manner in which the venue cancelled the wedding, was quite insensitive to brides who have been planning their weddings for years and were due to be getting married in 18 hours’ time. Laura also said that the venue would not refund her but offered to postpone their date or give her a gift card for another venue.

