COVID-19 : 4-year-old Girl Gets Warm Send Off After Being Cured; Watch Heartwarming Video

A heartwarming video which shows healthcare workers giving a celebratory send off to a little girl who recovered from COVID-19 has left the internet overwhelmed with emotions. The clip was originally shared by University of New Mexico Health Sciences Hospital where Stella recovered after battling the lethal disease for months. Her recovery has emerged as good news across borders who are calling it

The 24-second video clip starts by showing Stella being taken on a wheelchair as hospital members continue to shout and cheer for her. Covered in blanket and mask, the 4-year-old could be seen glinting with joy as she bids farewell to her hospital. “Stella came into the hospital in April after contracting COVID-19. She spent over 5 months in the Pediatric ICU and arrived in the CTH Acute Service in October,” wrote the hospital while sharing the video.

After a severe bout with COVID-19, 4-year-old Stella Martin is leaving UNM Hospital. ❤️



Stella came into the hospital in April after contracting COVID-19. She spent over 5 months in the Pediatric ICU and arrived in the CTH Acute Service in October. pic.twitter.com/8yfIUHonsl — UNM HSC (@UNMHSC) January 27, 2021

Read: Saudi Arabia Introduces New Restrictions, Pauses Entertainment Stream Amid COVID-19

Read: 21.5% Of The Population Exposed To COVID-19: ICMR's 3rd Nationwide Serosurvey Reveals

Replying to their own post later, the organisation also thanked those who donated iPads while Stella was admitted in the hospital. “We would like to say a special thanks to our community for donating IPads. Thanks to you, Stella was able to stay connected with her family. We celebrate her recovery and the hard work and dedication of our health care team who work tirelessly to help patients like her,” they wrote.

Since shared, the video clip has racked up nearly nine thousand likes and hundreds of shares and retweets. In addendum, people from across the world have flocked to the post to congratulate the little girl on her feat against the virus. “Discharge parades will never NOT make me cry! Go Stella!!!” shared a Twitter user. “Congratulations baby girl keep beating this,” commented another.

For those who think COVID isn’t real and it only affects older people with underlying conditions. — rh4 (@robby00_ss) January 27, 2021

Was she in the ICU because she has underlying health conditions? — Denia Erives (@DeniaErives) January 28, 2021

Discharge parades will never NOT make me cry! Go Stella!!! — Lauren Farfan (@__laurenemily) January 28, 2021

Congratulations baby girl keep beating this 💜 — Rebecca Cross (@Rebecca59286235) February 3, 2021

Read: 21.5 Pc Of Population Showed Evidence Of Past Exposure To COVID In Latest National Serosurvey: Govt

Read: Lahiru Thirimanne, Mickey Arthur Test COVID-19 Positive; Fans React

COVID-19: latest development

Meanwhile, many Gulf States on Thursday, February 4, launched few new restrictions in a bid to battle the novel coronavirus. In Saudi Arabia, the authorities decided to tighten the existing restrictions as they imposed a travel ban from 20 countries. Also, all the parties and weddings were suspended. The government has also shut the cinemas and suspended dine-in services at restaurants.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.