Lahiru Thirimanne, Mickey Arthur Test COVID-19 Positive; Fans React

Ahead of the tour for the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 series, Sri Lanka cricket has been hit with COVID-19 cases. The news about coach Micky Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne's COVID-19 positive test result was confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday. The tests were part of those conducted for the provisional squad that is set to tour the West Indies. Both Mickey Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne have been directed to follow the Government’s health protocol laid out on Covid 19.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Delights Fans By Hinting At Return To Test Cricket In Chennai; See Pictures

Recently England all-rounder Moeen Ali had also tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of recently concluded Sri Lanka vs England Test series. The cricketer put under a 10-day period of self-isolation, in line with the Sri Lankan government's quarantine protocols.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik Has Witty Wish For Jaydev Unadkat On Getting Married, Fans Left In Splits

Fans react to Mickey Arthur and Thirimanne COVID-19 news

Thirimanne took to Twitter and confirmed himself that he has tested positive for the virus but said he has ‘got zero symptoms’. Here's Thirimanne's tweet

Hi guys got the news that I’m positive for covid 19. I have got zero symptoms and I still don’t know where I infected the virus. But I have been informed authorities necessary details to prevent it going to others. Stay safe people. ✌️🙏 — Lahiru Thirimanna (@thiri66) February 3, 2021

Coach Mickey Arthur took to Twitter on Thursday and thanked fans for their wishes, however, he was not sure as to how he picked up COVID-19.

Thank you to everybody who has sent their wishes....not sure how I picked up Covid because I have not done much post the England series but just shows to everybody be careful and stay safe! — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) February 4, 2021

Following the news about Arthur and Thirimanne testing positive for COVID-19 fans were quick to go to social media and wish them a speedy recovery of their health.

wish them a speedy recovery — KANAGARAJ (@KANAGAR83730201) February 3, 2021

U will be fine..won't worry how u got it, important thing is not to give to others. Wish you a speedy recovery. — Donforbes (@Donforbes6) February 3, 2021

Sorry to hear this Mickey. All thoughts with you and hope you come through this quickly and safely. I did last year. — Cllr Jonathan Collett (@JonCollett) February 4, 2021

Wish you a speedy recovery. The team needs you, your passion and sense of dignity🏏 — Hiran Hewavisenti (@HHewavisenti) February 4, 2021

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar Downplays IPL Ignoring C Pujara, Wants BCCI To Focus On First-class Cricket

ICC World Test Championship standings: details about West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 series

In West Indies, Sri Lanka were scheduled to play two Tests as a part of ICC World Test Championship, three ODIs and three T20I International matches. The Sri Lanka Cricket board are currently exploring the possibility of rescheduling the Tour of West Indies, which was scheduled to commence on 20th Feb. 2021.

Also Read: Joe Root Discloses 'Selfish' Streak In Him, Admits Not Appreciating 2012 Series Win A Lot

Currently, the 36-member squad had commenced practice on January 28 in three groups, and at different time periods, as a precautionary health measure. Currently, Sri Lanka Cricket will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated Health Protocols in all its centres. Coming to ICC World Test Championship standings Sri Lanka are currently 7th on the points table, while West Indies are one place below them in 8th spot.

Image: Lahiru Thirimanne / Mickey Arthur / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.