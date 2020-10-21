'Priceless Moment': Elderly Couple Separated For Seven Months Reunites With Hug | WATCH

A heartwarming video of an elderly couple reuniting after seven months of separation has left internet teary-eyed. The exact moment which shows Joseph and Eve reuniting after 215 days was recorded and shared online by staff members of an assisted living facility in Florida. Although both living together at the Rosecastle facility, could not meet due to coronavirus induced restriction.

"Due to the pandemic, they weren't yet able to see each other. With just phone calls and a few window visits - they persevered," Rosecastle at Delaney Creek wrote in a Facebook statement.

In the video, an assistant could be seen wheeling Joseph to his wife Eve's room. Further, the focus shifts on Eve, who is busy writing something on a paper. As the clip progresses, she could be seen looking up only to realise that her husband is next to her. "Oh my God," she exclaims before hugging him tearfully. The clip finally concludes by showing both hugging each other and confessing that they missed each other.

'So beautiful'

Since shared, the clip has garnered over 2.4 lakh views along with several comments from netizens. While many couldn't control their tears, others wished the couple a happy life ahead. A user wrote, "So beautiful! Please don’t let our special elders die alone. They don’t need to be separated especially at this time in their lives." while another wrote, " So beautiful!!! I couldn't even imagine being apart from your love more than even a week or two at most. So happy they're finally back together! "I couldn't imagine being apart from that special love for 7 whole MONTHS! Im sooo glad my parents are together again! Thank you Delaney Creek for sharing this wonderful video!," read another comment.

