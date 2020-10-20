What Time Does Comedy Couple Release On Zee5? All About The Saqib Saleem & Shweta Starrer

Comedy Couple is a ZEE5 original movie which is all set to release on October 21. The film is produced by Yoodlee films and is helmed by Nachiket Samant. Comedy Couple stars Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad in the lead roles along with Subha Rajput, Aadar Malik, and others. The film is a romantic comedy that focuses on the life of two comedians in Gurgaon. The offbeat nature of the plot combined with a talented cast is building high expectations amongst the audience. Read on to know more details on Comedy Couple release time.

What time does Comedy Couple release on Zee5?

ZEE5 usually doesn't reveal the exact time of when the new project is uploaded on their website. However, the upcoming movie, Comedy Couple release time is expected to be after 12 am on October 21st on Zee5 platform. The story is about two comedians who are invested in their stand up comedy profession and fall in love during the way. The twist in the movie comes when a certain video featuring both of them performing a comic set gets viral on social media and causes tensions in their personal and professional lives.

The Zee5 original movie features Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad as the lead protagonists. The film Comedy Couple will be released on ZEE5 on October 21st 2020. Have a look at the light-hearted trailer of the film here. Comedy Couple release date on October 21 coincides with the release of many other series on the other OTT platforms as well. Comedy Couple on Zee5 is expected to bring an insightful look into the lives of two stand-up comics in the metro and is being touted as a romcom.

Apart from Comedy Couple, Saqib Saleem will be next seen in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The film is a Kabir Khan directorial, which features the chronicles the career of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing the role of Romi Dev, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev. Shweta Basu Prasad who was last seen in Nawazzudin Siddiqui starrer Serious Men, MX player's High, and the movie Shukranu.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Comedy Couple trailer

