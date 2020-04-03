COVID-19: Indian Family Attends Wedding Happening In US Online; Netizens React

Amid the fear and panic due to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that has escalated to an unprecedented level, people all around the world have resorted to staying indoors, following strict lockdown restrictions. However, a man who could not attend his brother's wedding due to the lockdown, eventually ended up attending it online, through a video conference call.

In a heartwarming post that has been doing rounds on the internet, the Delhi based man can be seen with his family attending the wedding ceremony in US live on video.

Attends wedding through a video conference

On March 29, Nalin Mehta took to Facebook to share the wedding of his brother, Nitin Mehta and Miranda Jenkins, that was being held in Phoenix, Arizona.

Interestingly, the family who were in Delhi at the moment and could not travel to the US amid COVID-19 outbreak, did not lose their hearts as they came up with an exciting plan to attend the wedding. The entire family in Delhi woke up at 4 am, got dressed in their wedding attires and joined the wedding ceremony through a live link.

Nalin shared the images of the wedding that was being broadcasted on his TV screen and also shared selfies of himself and the family with the bride and groom.

Netizens won over by the heartwarming move

The post by Nalin Mehta, however, won the hearts of people who were impressed with their dedication and will to attend the wedding, even if that required the entire family to wake up at 4 am.

Netizens were moved by the love between both the families and showered the post with comments, congratulating the families and the Phoenix couple.

One user commented: "Congratulations to you all. Fantastic wedding. Our blessings to the newly weds", while another commented: "What a beautiful gesture..God bless the newly weds!". One more user praised the celebration as she wrote: "Congratulations, Nalin Mehta. This is such an incredible story for our times. Their wedding becomes even more historic and memorable in a way.", and another impressed user said:"This must have been an experience".

Netizens also praised the positivity amid the coronavirus fear, leaving comments like: "Wooow.. that’s a first on my timeline.. congrats Nalin for pulling it off.", "Congratulations to you and family :) Corona has taught us many things to change even our lifestyle" and "WoW crazy times we are living in !! Anyways such is life for now nonetheless many congratulations !!".

