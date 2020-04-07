COVID-19: Kerala Police Use Drone To Ensure Social Distancing Amid Lockdown

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown until April 14, Kerala Police is using drone technology to ensure people are practising social distancing and following the regulations. In a bid to stem the further spread of coronavirus, Kerala Police is being hailed and are called “best for the security”. They are also posting the drone sightings in the form of short videos on Twitter. In the most recent post, people can be seen running away in ‘lungis’ after noticing the drone by police authorities. As of April 7, the number of coronavirus infections in India has spiked to 4,911 with at least 137 fatalities.

Kerala Police have always raised the bar with regards to use of technology in policing. As a part of enforcing the lockdown, we are using drone- improvised with a siren and police light for enforcing the social distancing principle in the coastal/ interior areas.#kerala_police pic.twitter.com/SuYKDkuNzN — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 6, 2020

Drone sightings during lockdown... pic.twitter.com/kN3a4YCJ5D — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 7, 2020

‘Awesome effort’

The video by Kerala Police has garnered over 47 thousand views and internet users are also lauding their “awesome efforts”. One of the Twitter users also said that their videos are providing “positive guidance” amid the lockdown. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 76,455 lives worldwide as of April 7. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,364,711 people. Out of the total infections, 293,843 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Best one..👌🏻👌🏻 plz add some video game sound next tym.. giving positive guidance👌🏻😊👍🏻👍🏻 — Sumti Jain (@sumtijain26) April 7, 2020

Watching people running with lungi on, is a different fun altogether. — Barefoot (@Barefoo28406504) April 7, 2020

Some of the most brilliant adverts is of kerala police. Way ahead of others. Funny & tongue in cheek — kamaljit sandhu (@kamaljitsandhu) April 7, 2020

super kerala police 👏👏👏 — Dinesh Prabha (@PrabaDinesh) April 7, 2020

#Kerala_Police always doing best for the security of #keralites. They already proved it by doing many innovative things during distress time for kerala. #Salute for efficient and effective support. — infic O real (@inficoreal) April 7, 2020

Good monitoring.....Appreciate Kerala police.. — Aravindan MP (@MpAravindan) April 7, 2020

