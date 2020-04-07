The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19: Kerala Police Use Drone To Ensure Social Distancing Amid Lockdown

What’s Viral

Kerala Police is using drone technology to ensure people are practising social distancing and following the regulations amid lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown until April 14, Kerala Police is using drone technology to ensure people are practising social distancing and following the regulations. In a bid to stem the further spread of coronavirus, Kerala Police is being hailed and are called “best for the security”. They are also posting the drone sightings in the form of short videos on Twitter. In the most recent post, people can be seen running away in ‘lungis’ after noticing the drone by police authorities. As of April 7, the number of coronavirus infections in India has spiked to 4,911 with at least 137 fatalities. 

Read - Kerala HC Responds To The “desperate Purr Of Three Felines"

Read - Amala Paul Ecstatic After Unexpected Showers Hit Her Hometown In Kerala, Watch Video

‘Awesome effort’

The video by Kerala Police has garnered over 47 thousand views and internet users are also lauding their “awesome efforts”. One of the Twitter users also said that their videos are providing “positive guidance” amid the lockdown. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 76,455 lives worldwide as of April 7. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,364,711 people. Out of the total infections, 293,843 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling. 

Read - Kerala CM Hails Services Of Nurses, Midwives

Read - 'Ensure Safety & Well-being Of Kerala Nurses Working In Delhi': Vijayan Writes To Kejriwal

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rajasthan
RAJASTHAN'S 'BHILWARA MODEL'
COVID-19
EXTEND LOCKDOWN IF NEED ARISES: MP
Ministry of Health
MINISTRY OF HEALTH ISSUES DOCUMENT
COVID-19
MAHARASHTRA: MORE THAN 1000 CASES
Kartik Aaryan
SHATRUGHAN REVIEWS KARTIK'S FILM
DK Shivakumar
DKS: 'MARKAZ ISSUE A PROPAGANDA'