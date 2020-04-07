'Ensure Safety & Well-being Of Kerala Nurses Working In Delhi': Vijayan Writes To Kejriwal

In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urging him to take protective measures to ensure the safety of nurses who have tested positive for the virus. In the letter, he stated, "Unfortunately we are now hearing the news that some nurses have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Delhi. I would like to draw your attention to a situation which has been reported to us regarding the plight of nurses in Delhi."

Requesting immediate action for the health workers from Kerala in Delhi who are treating Coronavirus patients, the Kerala CM in his letter said, "Concerned officials may be directed to urgently ensure that utmost protection is given to them." Earlier, Vijayan had also written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, expressing similar concerns about health workers.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU amid COVID-19 treatment: 10 Downing Street

Coronavirus crisis in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,281 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases. While 111 deaths have been reported overall, around 319 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Read: COVID-19: Medical fraternity demands withdrawal of GST on hand sanitisers, masks

In order to tackle the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of Coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

Read: Punjab Police launches 'Fake Di Khair Nahi' campaign to control rumours about Coronavirus

Read: COVID-19: Home Secretary requests states, UTs to ensure adequate supply of medical oxygen

(With ANI Inputs)